A total of 210 students graduated from Hickory High School on Friday night, proudly walking across Hickory High’s football field to claim their diplomas as friends, family and loved ones cheered them on.

The first student speaker, graduating senior Jasiah Rutherford, said he never imagined himself giving a speech but felt a sense of urgency as the day drew near. He said he wanted to share something meaningful with his class.

“I’m sure you don’t want to hear about how COVID-19 is still impacting us, some empty quotes from poets we have already forgotten about or some essay filled with words and lines we don’t understand,” Rutherford said. “My goal is to make an impact within all of you, because this day is ours and this speech is for you.”

Rutherford shared how his grandmother, who died of COVID-19 complications in August 2020, was the most impactful person in his life.

Rutherford said his grandmother came to the United States from Nicaragua in 1990 to make a better life for herself and her children. She was a single mother of nine, and she worked hard to earn her U.S. citizenship. Growing up, Rutherford said he watched her eagerly jot down English words she heard on television shows. At the end of an episode, she would ask him what the words meant.

The two made a deal: she helped Rutherford learn Spanish and he helped her learn English.

In 2012, Rutherford said his grandmother passed the U.S. naturalization test, which is an oral test on U.S. history and laws. He said, to prove her determination, she opted to take the test in English.

“It was this drive and dedication that inspires me so much, and I hope it inspires you,” Rutherford said.

Before the ceremony, Rutherford shared that he plans to attend University of North Carolina at Charlotte for chemical engineering. He said he was inspired by his uncle, who is in the chemical engineering field.

Graduate Noah Blanchard said he plans to stay home and help his mother since his father recently died. Eventually he wants to join the US Navy and become a member of a SEALs team because of the mental and physical training that entails.

“My real goal is to learn a bunch of martial arts,” Blanchard said. “All the martial arts in the world, actually. And then eventually, make my own.”

Graduate Nyla Moore said she plans to attend Catawba Valley Community College to study human services technology so she can go into social work.

“I love kids, and also understand the struggle of being in a broken home because I was raised in a broken home, too,” Moore said. “I just want to help other kids.”

Of the 210 graduates, 84 will attend community colleges or trade schools and 94 plan to attend four-year colleges. Three enlisted in the military, and 29 will enter the workforce. The class of 2023 received around $4 million in scholarships.

Hickory High School graduation 2023 Hickory High School graduation 2023 (1).jpg Hickory High School graduation 2023 (2).jpg Hickory High School graduation 2023 (3).jpg Hickory High School graduation 2023 (4).jpg Hickory High School graduation 2023 (5).jpg Hickory High School graduation 2023 (6).jpg Hickory High School graduation 2023 (7).jpg Hickory High School graduation 2023 (8).jpg Hickory High School graduation 2023 (9).jpg Hickory High School graduation 2023 (10).jpg Hickory High School graduation 2023 (11).jpg Hickory High School graduation 2023 (12).jpg Hickory High School graduation 2023 (13).jpg Hickory High School graduation 2023 (14).jpg Hickory High School graduation 2023 (15).jpg Hickory High School graduation 2023 (16).jpg Hickory High School graduation 2023 (17).jpg Hickory High School graduation 2023 (18).jpg Hickory High School graduation 2023 (19).jpg Hickory High School graduation 2023 (20).jpg Hickory High School graduation 2023 (21).jpg Hickory High School graduation 2023 (22).jpg