See the photos and video as Rosenwald graduates celebrate milestone

Nine students waited in the art room of Catawba Rosenwald Education Center adjusting their robes and straightening their graduation caps Friday afternoon.

They were nine of 11 total seniors graduating from the school this year. They laughed and joked with each other as they prepared for the ceremony held in the school gymnasium. The tight-knit group worked hard to get where they are, Crystal Aguilera-Zavala said.

When they lined up to walk into the ceremony, Aguilera-Zavala led the way.

“We are the kids everyone said wouldn’t graduate,” she said. “Look at us now.”

The graduates all have plans ahead. One will attend a four-year college, seven will go to a two-year college and four will join the workforce.

Graduate Kaylee Bryce Duvall says she’s headed to Catawba Valley Community College and plans to earn a business degree. Then, she said she wants to start her own business. Her journey through school was a hard one, she said. Now, she’s looking toward a bright future.

“I came through some hard times and now I’m ready for what’s next,” she said.