Catawba County Schools exceeded the statewide average, with 24 of 28 schools meeting performance standards with a grade C or above and 89% of its schools achieving or exceeding academic growth when the N.C. Department of Instruction released testing and accountability results for the 2022-23 school year.

The district reports that 16 schools achieved expected growth. Eight schools — Bandys High School, Blackburn Elementary, Clyde Campbell Elementary, Challenger Early College, Jacobs Fork Middle School, Maiden Elementary, Oxford Elementary and Webb A. Murray — exceeded growth.

The Catawba County Schools cohort graduation rate also showed a small gain at 86.7% for 2022-23.

The 2021-22 cohort rate was 86.2%.

“I am extremely proud of our staff and students,” said Superintendent Matt Stover. “Last year was another great school year. Test scores are only one of those measures, and although they look great to the community, the most important part of those scores is the children behind them. Every one of those percentages includes specific numbers for each student in our district, with stories full of personal and academic growth throughout their school year that only their teachers and parents can share.

“This year, amid excellent test scores, I want our community to think more about each child and their individual stories.

“Those stories were created by our incredible staff at each of our schools and in our central office. I also want to thank our parents for their support and their crucial role in their child’s education. I continue to be thankful for being part of an incredible team that makes a huge difference each year with our students in Catawba County Schools.”