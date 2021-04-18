Science Center offers virtual science lessons

Fifth-graders in Burke County elementary schools enjoyed hands-on science lessons with Catawba Science Center’s Inside Out at Home virtual frog dissection program.

Frog dissections provide the opportunity to learn about the inner workings of vertebrate animals, including humans. They are often memorable experiences for science students, and despite this school year’s challenges the opportunity remains.

“We are fortunate to continue our partnership with the Catawba Science Center to bring rich, hands-on experiences to our students in Burke County,” said Karen Auton, director of elementary education for Burke schools. “I continue to hear positive comments from our teachers and instructional staff about the level of engagement and the instructional enrichment these programs provide.”

CSC’s virtual dissections are made possible by support from Community Foundation of Burke County, the J. Alex and Vivian G. Mull Foundation and Burke County Public Schools.

