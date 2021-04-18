 Skip to main content
Science Center offers virtual science lessons
Science Center offers virtual science lessons

CSC virtual frog dissection 1

Catawba Science Center School Programs Coordinator Erin Blackburn, top left, and Public Programs Coordinator Toni Abernathy, top right, lead a virtual frog dissection lesson with a fifth-grade class at Drexel Elementary School.

 Submitted

Fifth-graders in Burke County elementary schools enjoyed hands-on science lessons with Catawba Science Center’s Inside Out at Home virtual frog dissection program.

Frog dissections provide the opportunity to learn about the inner workings of vertebrate animals, including humans. They are often memorable experiences for science students, and despite this school year’s challenges the opportunity remains.

“We are fortunate to continue our partnership with the Catawba Science Center to bring rich, hands-on experiences to our students in Burke County,” said Karen Auton, director of elementary education for Burke schools. “I continue to hear positive comments from our teachers and instructional staff about the level of engagement and the instructional enrichment these programs provide.”

CSC’s virtual dissections are made possible by support from Community Foundation of Burke County, the J. Alex and Vivian G. Mull Foundation and Burke County Public Schools.

The Catawba Science Center is located on the SALT Block at 243 3rd Ave NE, Hickory, NC 28601. Visit www.CatawbaScience.org or call 828-322-8169 for more information on CSC’s hours and admission.

