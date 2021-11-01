Schools see decrease in COVID-19 quarantines; Catawba County schools show increase in active cases

COVID-19 cases were up slightly in Catawba County Schools and Hickory Public Schools this past week, but down in Newton-Conover City Schools.

Quarantines continued to drop across all school systems.

There were 38 active cases for students, faculty and staff members in Catawba County Schools as of Friday. On Oct. 22, there were a total of 33 active cases.

Hickory Public Schools reported two active cases in students and two in faculty and staffers as of Friday. The week prior, there were two active cases in students and one in faculty or staff members.

There were nine active cases for students, faculty and staff members in Newton-Conover City Schools as of Friday. Catawba County Public Health reported a total of 14 active cases in the district the previous week.

Newton-Conover City Schools had three faculty or staff members in quarantine or isolation, one more than the previous week. There were 26 students in quarantine or isolation. The week before, there were 36 students in quarantine or isolation as reported by Catawba County Public Health.

Hickory Public Schools had 58 students and no faculty or staff members in quarantine as of Friday. There were 68 students and no faculty or staff members in quarantine the previous week.

Catawba County Schools had 124 students in quarantine or isolation Friday. The week before, the district reported having 156 students in quarantine or isolation. Faculty and staff member quarantines have stayed at 11 for the past two weeks.

