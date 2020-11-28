Schools keep kids fed over break

Catawba County Schools provided students with 10 meals to enjoy during their holiday break.

Parents were invited to pick up the five breakfasts and five lunches for their students at their school on Tuesday. "We are excited to be able to provide these meals for our families during the Thanksgiving break," said Stephanie Wilson, who does marketing for the school system.

Kathy Keane, principal at St. Stephens Elementary, knew the families of her students would be thankful for the meals. "We know that many of our St. Stephens Elementary families are struggling during this pandemic and need our support," she said.

"Our cafeteria staff and Student Services Department did not hesitate when making the decision to provide food for our families over this long, holiday weekend," Keane continued. "Providing the Grab-N-Go meals is one more way for our school to show how much we love our SSE students and families!"

Catawba schools plan to provide similar care packages in December for the longer winter break as well.

"We hope these care packages help our students and their families know how thankful we are for their passion, patience, and persistence through these very unusual and trying times," said Wilson.

Emily Willis is a general assignment and education reporter at the Hickory Daily Record.

