Schools in Catawba County opened for in-person classes for the first time since March

Students in Catawba County returned to school on Monday for the first day of the 2020-21 school year.
As each student was dropped off at Shuford Elementary School, their temperature was taken and teachers made sure they had their masks on properly.
The last time many of these children saw their teachers was in March when schools closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It’s so exciting,” Shuford Principal Kisha Clemons said. “This has been a long five or six months of anticipating their arrival, but it is exciting to have kids back in the building. When you have students in the building, there is just an energy you can’t replace even through remote learning.”
To hold in-person classes, schools must follow guidelines set by the state to limit the spread of COVID-19.
Desks at Shuford Elementary were separated so students will sit at least six feet apart. In one fifth-grade classroom, six students were there for school Monday.
Tanya Hartson said her daughter Carsyn is starting fourth grade this year as Shuford.
“I feel completely confident in the safety precautions they have put in place,” Hartson said.
Mariah Hale said she was emotional Monday morning because this was her child’s first day of kindergarten. She said she felt safe and confident with her child going to school.
Fifth-grade teacher Cayley Rozzelle said she missed interacting with her students. “It’s hard to build relationships with kids through a screen,” she said. “That was the hardest part at the end of last year.”
Halls were far less crowded as many would normally be on the first day of school. Half of Newton-Conover City Schools students who have decided to return to learning in a classroom started Monday and the other half will have their first day back on Wednesday.
Catawba County Schools students also returned to school with a similar plan for students to attend two days a week and participate in remote-learning three days a week.
All parents had the option to continue remote learning for their children if they wished.
Tracie Dagenhart has a son, Colby, who started his junior year this year at Discovery High School. They chose to continue remote learning only for now, she said.
“While we do believe Newton-Conover City Schools are taking the necessary precautions to prevent an outbreak in schools, we do not believe it is worth the risk of infecting our family,” she said.
Dagenhart said they are especially concerned for those in their family with pre-existing medical conditions and seniors.
“It is not only about the students' safety and their families, but also about the safety of the teachers and their families as well,” she said.
Hickory Public Schools is only offering remote learning for the first four weeks.
Teachers with the school district say one of the greatest challenges they face right now is technological issues and keeping students healthy.
“We hope to take the steps necessary to make sure that our school is clean and that we are following safety protocols for staying healthy,” Hickory Career and Arts Magnet High School Principal Eric Puryear said.
“The challenges are many — transitioning in-person activities to online, truly engaging with students via screen, revising lesson plans and searching for new materials and methods to deliver information,” Mary Lee Tosky, CTE instructor at HCAM, said.
“I think the key is to be patient, understanding and forgiving to ourselves and each other while we figure things out. We are aware that this is equally challenging for the kids and their families," she said.
This school year brings a new normal for many, whether that means online classes or a mix of in-person classes and virtual.
COVID-19 has changed what education will look like, but students and educators are still looking forward to the coming year:
"I am looking forward to growing as a person and challenging myself through these difficult times. I am learning to adapt which I will have to do throughout the rest of my life," said Colby Dagenhart, a junior at Discovery High School.
"I look forward to establishing as best as possible a supportive education experience regardless of where the learning takes place at home, hybrid or regular school setting," said Katie Gomerall, assistant principal at Hickory High School.
"I am looking forward to expanding my knowledge of online resources and strategies to meet the needs of a diverse group of learners. I also look forward to working with colleagues in my department and meeting their needs as best I can," said Andy Blevins, math teacher at Hickory High School.
"I'm looking forward to getting our students back in the building, but doing so safely. At the same time, I'm looking forward to watching our students and staff grow in their digital learning skills," said Terry Ashley, principal at Oakwood Elementary School.
"I am most looking forward to seeing the student’s faces — even if it is through a screen. I am also looking forward to the new, innovative teaching methods I have learned to introduce and share material," said Laura Beatty, music teacher at Longview Elementary.
"I look forward to experiencing ways to be successful virtually as well as watching the students master a new way of life as they learn to be prepared for change as 21st-century learners," said Tiwan Williams, second-grade teacher at Southwest Primary School.
"I am looking forward to having students return when it is safe to do so. Until that time, I will focus on building connections with our families through other means. Communication is essential and I want families to know that I am here to help. Teachers are extremely hard to make this a very successful year," said Jeff Hodakowski, principal at Viewmont Elementary School.
"Although the start of the year is unconventional, I am looking forward to building some long-lasting and meaningful relationships with my new students and their families," said Anyea Gibson, fifth-grade teacher at Viewmont Elementary School.
"The way to keep teaching fresh is to continually try new approaches. This year is going to provide ample opportunity! So I'm looking forward to the challenge of teaching the same content in an entirely different way and learning strategies for doing that," said Drew Daniels, history teacher at Hickory High School.
"I am looking forward to another year with my teammate, Jerrica Dula, and all of Oakwood's staff and teachers. We are a family at Oakwood, and I am so blessed to work with amazing people every day. Even though this year presents some unique challenges, I know that together we can do anything," said Caitlan Reese, fourth-grade teacher at Oakwood Elementary School.
“I'm looking forward to learning new and inventive ways to reach students virtually! I've always been up to the challenge to put myself outside the box and we are definitely way outside the box this year. I don't see education ever being the same after this year. My hopes are this will lead to more personalized learning, because of all the different ways we'll have to present our materials. Even after the students return for daily instruction, we can continue to teach by infusing both digitally and face-to-face instruction in order for students to learn more effectively,” said Joshua Seabolt, fourth-grade teacher at Longview Elementary School
“Building our class community and creating a safe place for my students to grow and learn about their world together. Our remote instruction offers a unique opportunity to connect with our students' families daily, as we work together to learn new technology and routines to create an engaging and positive school experience for our students,” said Lisa Hatfield, first-grade teacher at Viewmont Elementary.
“I am looking forward to learning new resources and tools to help my students virtually. I am also excited to take on this year with my teammate, Caitlan Reese,” said Jerrica Dula, fourth-grade teacher at Oakwood Elementary.
“At Southwest Primary this year, we are looking forward to creating positive relationships with our students and their families. Our students and staff are amazing and do amazing things daily and we are ready to excel their why virtually and in person,” said Erin Sigmon, principal at Southwest Primary School.
“I am looking forward to seeing the hard work that HCAM and HPS have put into creating a robust remote learning plan come to fruition,” said Eric Puryear, principal at Hickory Career and Arts Magnet High School.
“Getting to know new students, reconnecting with returning students, and we are certainly all eager to get back to doing what we love. I'm hoping we can do what it takes as a community to get back together in the classroom,” said Mary Lee Tosky, CTE instructor at Hickory Career and Arts Magnet High School.
