Schools in Catawba County opened for in-person classes for the first time since March

"I am looking forward to having students return when it is safe to do so. Until that time, I will focus on building connections with our families through other means. Communication is essential and I want families to know that I am here to help. Teachers are extremely hard to make this a very successful year," said Jeff Hodakowski, principal at Viewmont Elementary School.

"Although the start of the year is unconventional, I am looking forward to building some long-lasting and meaningful relationships with my new students and their families," said Anyea Gibson, fifth-grade teacher at Viewmont Elementary School.

"The way to keep teaching fresh is to continually try new approaches. This year is going to provide ample opportunity! So I'm looking forward to the challenge of teaching the same content in an entirely different way and learning strategies for doing that," said Drew Daniels, history teacher at Hickory High School.

"I am looking forward to another year with my teammate, Jerrica Dula, and all of Oakwood's staff and teachers. We are a family at Oakwood, and I am so blessed to work with amazing people every day. Even though this year presents some unique challenges, I know that together we can do anything," said Caitlan Reese, fourth-grade teacher at Oakwood Elementary School.