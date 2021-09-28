Schools in Catawba County continue to see COVID numbers drop

COVID-19 cases and quarantines continued to drop for Catawba County Schools and Newton-Conover City Schools.

On Sept. 17, there were 1,020 students and 51 faculty and staff members in quarantine or isolation at Catawba County Schools. As of Sept. 24, there were 701 students and 31 faculty and staff members in quarantine or isolation, according to the COVID-19 dashboard.

On Sept. 24, there were 131 active cases of COVID-19 in students, faculty and staff members at Catawba County Schools. The week prior, there were a total of 206 active COVID-19 cases.

As of Sept. 24, there were 96 students and four faculty and staff members in quarantine or isolation at Newton-Conover City Schools. There are a total of 18 confirmed positive COVID-19 cases in students, faculty and staff members, according to Catawba County Public Health.

The week prior, Newton-Conover City Schools had 31 positive cases. There were 189 students in quarantine or isolation and six faculty and staff members.