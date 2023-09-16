TAYLORSVILLE — The Alexander County Board of Commissioners and the Alexander County Sheriff’s Office have approved a three-year agreement with the town of Taylorsville to provide a school resource officer at Taylorsville Elementary School and another at the Alexander Early College and Student Success Center.

The two new SROs were in place on Tuesday morning following Monday night’s meeting of the board of commissioners.

Alexander County Schools received a state safety grant in November 2022, which prompted commissioners to approve six SRO positions for schools not located in the town limits.

Interim Town Manager Aaron Wike said the town has been trying to fill two SRO positions for months, but has had no success. Therefore, he reached out to Sheriff Chad Pennell to determine if an agreement would be possible with the county.

Sheriff Pennell said he could have officers in place immediately if commissioners approve the agreement, but he does have some concerns about the officers’ employment after the three-year agreement ends.

“Safety is our number one priority, so we don’t want to put this off one day if we don’t have to,” said Pennell. “But, in three years, where will the SRO be? You can’t have an interim deputy.”

Commissioner Larry Yoder agreed. “What’s going to happen in three years or even this year when the grant runs out? I’m all for safety, but how will it work?”

Wike said there is no intention to terminate the SROs when the agreement ends.

Commissioner Kent Herman said, “There’s really no alternative but to do this, as long as the sheriff is good with it.”

Each SRO will cost approximately $70,000 in salary and benefits, plus equipment, weapons, vehicles, and more. The town will pay all costs associated with the two SRO positions.

Pennell said his office employed eight SROs, which increases to 10 SROs following approval of the agreement. The sheriff said he has two available vehicles with equipment that could be used for the two SRO positions, which would expedite the appointments to the schools.

“The safety of our children is paramount, so we must do what needs to be done to protect them during school in this day and age,” said Marty Pennell, chairman of the Alexander County Board of Commissioners. “We appreciate the willingness of the Sheriff’s Office to take on this added responsibility. We also appreciate the school system for its efforts to secure grant funding for SROs and hope that another round of funding will be awarded. This is another excellent example of teamwork here in Alexander County.”