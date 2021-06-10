Schools face hiring challenges; share struggles with county commissioners

“Finding a math and science teacher is tough,” Steele said. “The incentive is going well. Does it keep the person here? Not all the time. But it does get our teachers here.”

Newton-Conover City Schools found some success in decreasing teacher turnover by bringing in teachers from overseas, Superintendent Aron Gabriel said.

The school district brought teachers to North Newton Elementary School through an international teaching program. Newton-Conover pays a company a fee to bring the teachers in, and the company pays benefits for the teachers, so the cost is equal to a typical hire, Gabriel said.

“We’re finding having international teachers come in and work has been amazing,” he said. “There’s a little more built-in loyalty.”

With the program in place, the school has seen a decrease in turnover, along with benefits to students in having bilingual teachers with diverse backgrounds.

The school district plans to extend the program to other schools, including the middle and high school.

The school districts are also putting a focus on learning loss and technology.

In the current proposed county budget, each district would get $1,828 per pupil from the county.