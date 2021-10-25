Schools continue seeing decreases in quarantines and COVID-19 cases

COVID-19-related quarantines continued to drop in the public schools of Catawba County.

Hickory Public Schools had three active COVID-19 cases among students, faculty and staff, as of Friday. The week prior there were a total of nine active COVID-19 cases, according to the district’s dashboard.

There were 68 students and no faculty or staff members in quarantine for Hickory Public Schools on Friday. That’s a decline of 40 students and four faculty members versus the previous week.

Catawba County Schools reported a decrease of 13 active COVID-19 cases in the past week. There were 33 active COVID-19 cases in students, faculty and staff, as of Friday. Last week that number was 46.

There were 156 students and 11 faculty and staff members in quarantine or isolation for Catawba County Schools, as of Friday. There were 265 students and 20 faculty and staff members in quarantine or isolation, the week before.

Newton-Conover City Schools had 13 active COVID-19 cases on Oct. 15. As of Friday, there were a total of 14 active COVID-19 cases in students, faculty and staff, according to Catawba County Public Health. There were 36 students in quarantine or isolation in Newton-Conover City Schools on Friday, which is 30 students less than the previous week.

