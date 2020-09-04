School systems mum on possible outbreaks among students

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Hickory Daily Record, your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Officials with two of the three school systems in Catawba County say they will not publicly share information about COVID-19 outbreaks among students.

Newton-Conover City Schools Public Information Officer John Robinson said no staff members have tested positive for COVID-19 since the school year began. “We are following the direction of Catawba County Health when it comes to quarantining both staff and students,” he said. “We are not releasing information regarding students.”

Catawba County Schools Superintendent Matt Stover said the system also doesn’t plan on releasing the number of COVID-19 cases.

“All parents who would need to be concerned have been contacted as needed,” Stover said in an email. “We do not plan on releasing the number of cases; I would refer you to the county health department website for daily county statistics.”

Hickory Public Schools have been operating virtually but will begin in-person learning on Sept. 14. They will follow the Plan B option, where students will attend classes on school campuses on certain days and continue remote learning on others.