School systems mum on possible outbreaks among students

Officials with two of the three school systems in Catawba County say they will not publicly share information about COVID-19 outbreaks among students.
Newton-Conover City Schools Public Information Officer John Robinson said no staff members have tested positive for COVID-19 since the school year began. “We are following the direction of Catawba County Health when it comes to quarantining both staff and students,” he said. “We are not releasing information regarding students.”
Catawba County Schools Superintendent Matt Stover said the system also doesn’t plan on releasing the number of COVID-19 cases.
“All parents who would need to be concerned have been contacted as needed,” Stover said in an email. “We do not plan on releasing the number of cases; I would refer you to the county health department website for daily county statistics.”
Hickory Public Schools have been operating virtually but will begin in-person learning on Sept. 14. They will follow the Plan B option, where students will attend classes on school campuses on certain days and continue remote learning on others.
Hickory Public Schools Director of Communications Beverly Snowden said families should receive their students' individual schedules this week as the schools finalize groups. She also said the system is aware of two confirmed cases of COVID-19 — one adult and one student, who have both made full recoveries.
“We will be practicing all safety guidelines very intensely with the return of our students on September 14,” Snowden added. “We are excited to see them return but certainly desire for everyone to remain healthy!”
A total of 347 COVID-19 cases have been reported in Catawba County in the 0-17 age group since the beginning of the pandemic, according to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services website.
