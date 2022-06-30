School system to match $135K grant and improve stadium lights at St. Stephens, Bunker Hill

Multiple building improvement projects were discussed at the Catawba County Schools Board of Education meeting on Monday, including painting at eight schools.

The school board approved bids from three companies for painting projects at eight schools. Multiple areas, including hallways, will be receiving fresh coats of paint at Bunker Hill High, Maiden High, Maiden Middle, Blackburn Elementary, Mountain View Elementary, Startown Elementary, Tuttle Elementary and Clyde Campbell Elementary schools, Assistant Superintendent of Operations Daniel Moore said

Moore also gave an update on the renovation of St. Stephens High School.

Moore informed the board that turning the old welding lab into a new, larger weight room will cost around $37,515.

School board member Jeff Taylor asked what would become of the old weight room. Moore said the old weight room will be turned into an electrical lab for the career and technical education department.

The new weight room requires a substantial amount of work. The changes include the relocation of an air compressor, demolition work, electrical upgrades and the addition of an aluminum canopy outside the weight room, Moore said in an email on Wednesday.

The school board was also informed of the need to lower a ceiling in a classroom at St. Stephens High School.

After receiving an athletic facilities grant from the N.C. Department of Public Instruction for $135,000, Moore asked the school board to use the money for lighting improvements at Bunker Hill and St. Stephens high school football stadiums.

Moore said the stadium lights would be replaced with LED lights. One reason was to lower the risk of setting osprey nests on fire with the old lights. The other reason is to have a test run with LED stadium lights before installing new lights in all the district’s high school stadiums, Moore said.

The school board approved a bid from Connelly Springs Electric for just under $135,000 for each stadium. The athletic facilities grant will cover half of the project.

