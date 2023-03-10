Students in a fourth-grade class at Banoak Elementary School were given an assignment that contained a statement about former President Donald Trump that was not part of the school system's approved curricula, according to Catawba County Schools.

The worksheet said: It can be said that Donald Trump has xenophobia because of his fear of people from other countries other than the United States.

Director of Marketing and Communication Kim Jordan said the district was informed of the worksheet on Thursday afternoon.

“The use of the worksheet was an isolated incident using a teacher-selected outside resource and is not nor ever has been part of the district-approved curricula,” Jordan said. “The incident has been addressed and corrected. The worksheet has been removed and will no longer be distributed to any students at any school within our district.”

Jordan said whether or not the teacher was reprimanded is confidential personnel information at this time but restated that the incident was addressed.