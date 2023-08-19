HICKORY — Hickory Public Schools Superintendent Jennifer Griffin announced the appointment of Josh Cornwell as the new Career and Technical Education (CTE) Coordinator for the district. The school board confirmed the position at Monday evening’s board of education meeting.

Cornwell has 16 years of educational experience, most recently serving as the Career Development Coordinator for HPS middle schools and Hickory Career and Arts Magnet High School for the past four years. He holds a bachelor’s degree in secondary English education from the University of North Carolina at Pembrook and a master’s in school counseling from Lenoir-Rhyne University.

“I love our Career and Technical Education (CTE) programs, from the staff who make them possible to the students thriving in our courses, to our community partners who give students authentic work-based learning experiences,” Cornwell said.

“I’m grateful for the opportunity to serve our CTE students and staff in a new capacity, and I’m looking forward to a great year.”

Cornwell’s annual salary is $68,640.

Cornwell lives in Newton with his wife and daughter. In his free time, he is an avid techie and board game player.