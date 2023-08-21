HICKORY — Hickory Public Schools Superintendent Jennifer Griffin announced the appointment of Angela Simmons as the Assistant Superintendent of Student Support and Operations. The school board confirmed the position at a recent board of education meeting.

Simmons most recently served as Hickory Public Schools Director of Student Services and School Safety. Simmons holds a Bachelor of Science in Elementary Education and a Master of Education in School Counseling from Southeastern Louisiana University. She earned her Master of School Administration and Educational Specialist in School Administration degrees at Appalachian State University.

Simmons has been serving Hickory Public Schools for 26 years. In addition to her role as the Director of Student Services and School Safety, she has served as the Director of Accountability, assistant principal at Jenkins Elementary, school counselor and classroom teacher at Longview Elementary. Prior to moving to North Carolina, Simmons served as a classroom teacher and school counselor in Louisiana.

“Mrs. Simmons' leadership is an asset to our district in this critical role because it connects students' needs with safety in our physical spaces to ensure students succeed," Griffin said. "Her work with community partners is essential to connecting resources to support the success of the whole child.”

Simmons lives in Lincolnton with her husband and daughter and enjoys visiting her son in Asheville.

Her annual salary is $108,000.