School superintendent condemns racist social media posts from students

BY KEVIN GRIFFIN AND KRISTEN HART

Catawba County Schools Superintendent Matt Stover issued a statement condemning racist social media posts by students late Monday.

In the statement, Stover said he heard from parents about “disturbing, inappropriate, insensitive, and racist videos” from students in the school system.

“I am both saddened and disappointed by this type of behavior,” Stover said via the statement. “I want to make it absolutely clear that Catawba County Schools does not, and will not, tolerate our students engaging in hateful speech and racist behavior on our school campuses and at school events.”

He encouraged parents to teach their children about appropriate conduct on social media and said the school system “is committed to implementing additional education programs regarding cultural and racial sensitivity when our students return.”

A student at St. Stephens High School shared with the Record a copy of a video which the student said showed two students at the school.