School starts on Monday; drivers be mindful of buses

Public school students in Catawba County return to classes on Monday. With that comes buses picking up and dropping off students, and school zones on the roads again.

“We ask that everyone be mindful that traffic around our schools and in our school zones will increase during the first few weeks school is back in session,” Catawba County Sheriff Don Brown said. “Being patient with these expected delays and courteous to your fellow drivers will go a long way.”

Morning bus routes will be starting as early as 6:20 a.m. for Hickory Public Schools and 6:30 a.m. for Newton-Conover City Schools.

Bus drivers for Catawba County Schools may start rolling before 6 a.m., but students will not be picked up prior to that time, Director of Marketing and Communications Kim Jordan said.

Hickory Public Schools is short at least five bus drivers, which could affect bus schedules if drivers have to drive multiple routes, Director of Communications Beverly Snowden said.

“Please give these buses and their drivers plenty of space as they bring our kids back and forth to school,” Brown said. “We hope that everyone is excited for the start of school and that we enjoy a safe and productive school year.”

Catawba County Schools

For Catawba County Schools, school runs from 8:15 a.m. to 3:15 p.m. for all elementary schools. Middle school starts at 7:30 a.m. and ends at 2:30 p.m. High school starts at 7:35 a.m. and ends at 2:35 p.m., except Challenger Early College, Jordan said.

Challenger Early College student are already back in session. The school day runs from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Jordan said.

Hickory Public Schools

School hours for Hickory Public Schools vary. Jenkins Elementary, Oakwood Elementary and Viewmont Elementary start at 8:30 a.m. and end at 3:20 p.m. Longview Elementary starts at 8:15 a.m. and ends at 3:10 p.m. Southwest Primary starts at 8:30 a.m. and ends at 3:25 p.m., according to the district’s website.

The middle schools and high schools start classes earlier. Grandview Middle starts at 7:30 a.m. and ends at 2:35 p.m. and Northview Middle starts at 7:35 a.m. and ends at 2:40 p.m. Hickory High’s school day lasts from 7:30 a.m. to 2:45 p.m. Hickory Career and Arts Magnet High students attend classes from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., according to the district’s website.

Newton-Conover City Schools

All elementary schools in the Newton-Conover City Schools district will start the day at 8:10 a.m. and will release students at 3:20 p.m. Newton-Conover Middle School will start at 7:40 a.m. and release at 2:50 p.m. The bell schedule for both high schools is 7:40 a.m. to 2:50 p.m., according to the district’s website.

Before-school care will open at 6 a.m. and after-school care will operate until 6 p.m., Director of Human Resources John Robinson said.