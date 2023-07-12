NEWTON — North Carolina Association of School Resource Officers recently named Officer Dale Lail, SRO for St. Stephens High School, as their C.C. McGee School Resource Officer of the Year.

The award, presently at the annual conference, recognizes a member of the NCASRO for their outstanding contributions to their school, law enforcement agency, and community.

The award is named in honor of the late C.C. McGee, a former assistant sheriff of Forsyth County, a founding member, and a past president of NCASRO. McGee worked to implement and advance the school resource officer concept. He served as a school resource officer and supervisor of school resource officers during his career.

Deputy Lail has been serving St. Stephens High School since 2007. In addition, Lail has been teaching martial arts to the local community for several decades. He often invites many at-risk students to attend his classes as a way to build essential life skills. Lail also provides self-defense classes to many local community organizations.

Lail is a member of the Catawba County Sheriff's Department’s Special Tactics and Response (STAR) team. Lail uses this platform to help educate students about the importance of law enforcement in the community.

Of Lail, St. Stephens High School Principal Kyle Stocks notes, “His service during school keeps us safe while building student relationships. His services outside the school day are beyond the call of duty. Deputy Lail is an intricate part of our school and community. We are fortunate to have him."