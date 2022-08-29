School is back in session; Arndt Middle School welcomes new principal

Students and teachers returned to classrooms on Monday across Catawba County as the public school calendar opened.

Teachers at Harry M. Arndt Middle School cheerfully greeted students as they were dropped off at school.

The school’s new principal, Chavis Sims, said he is excited for the school year and his first year as a principal. Sims spent the last three years as an assistant principal at St. Stephens Elementary School. Before that he taught middle school language arts and social studies. He said he is excited to be working at a middle school again.

Many students and their younger siblings recognized Sims from the elementary school. They yelled, smiled and waved at him from the car rider line.

Sims said his father, who died during Sims' first year as a teacher, inspired him to pursue a career in administration.

“(My father) pretty much told me that I had the talent to run an entire school,” Sims said. “It made me reexamine my goals in life, and honestly, I wanted to be a role model for students and show them that anything is possible.”

Catawba County sheriff's Deputy Seth Wallace said he looked up to the school resource officer when he was a student and that experience led him to the job. Wallace started working as the resource officer at the middle school in May.

“My favorite part is being able to interact with the kids,” Wallace said. “Being able to help them with their problems whether (the problems are) at school or at home.”

Wallace gave out fist bumps and high fives to students as they made their way into the building.

Maggie Smith, an eighth-grade social studies teacher, arrived early to make sure her room was ready for the students. She said she looks forward to getting to know each student and how they learn.

“I’m excited to build lessons around their learning styles,” Smith said. “I never use the same lessons twice because every group of students is different. Some are more visual learners, some prefer open discussion and every once in a while you get a class that would prefer you to just have lots of notes for them to study.”