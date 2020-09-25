School districts to weigh re-entry options for elementary schools

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Following Gov. Roy Cooper’s announcement on reopening elementary schools last week, the leaders of the three school systems in Catawba County have some decisions to make.

Hickory Public Schools and Catawba County Schools plan to review their options in upcoming district school board meetings. The Hickory meeting will be Monday at 6:30 p.m. at Northview Middle School, and the Catawba County meeting will take place the same day at 5:30 p.m. in the Center for Administrative Services boardroom located at 2285 North Anderson Ave. in Newton.

“We are excited that we now have this option because we know that learning in-person is best for our students, families, and staff. However, we need to carefully consider all aspects of everyone's health and safety before making our decision,” said Catawba County Schools Superintendent Matt Stover in a letter to parents.

Newton-Conover City Schools also informed parents of the re-entry option. “We are going to continue to plan as a school board, district leadership, and our elementary principal leaders for what Plan A re-entry may look like while identifying barriers to implementation,” said Newton-Conover Superintendent Aron Gabriel in a video to parents.