School districts finalizing plans for return to classroom

Following Gov. Roy Cooper’s announcement that students would return to school in August, the three school districts in Catawba County are making plans for students and teachers.

Hickory Public Schools hopes to present a plan sometime next week, Beverly Snowden, director of communications for the school district, said.

The system didn’t have additional information to share as of Wednesday.

Newton-Conover City Schools is reviewing guidelines and gathering information from students and staff, John Robinson, public information officer for the school district, said. “This will most likely at least be discussed at our next board meeting Monday afternoon,” he said.

The district school board is scheduled to meet on July 20 at 5:30 p.m. at 605 North Ashe Ave.

At the most recent meeting of Catawba County Schools, the board reviewed multiple options for the return of students to school. The most popular idea was for students to attend school twice a week and participate in remote learning the remainder of the week.

An emergency meeting was called for Thursday at 5 p.m. to discuss and approve a plan for the year. The meeting will be live streamed and can be found on the Catawba County Schools website.

Although classrooms are scheduled to reopen in August, Catawba County Schools Superintendent Matt Stover said students can opt to continue remote learning.

