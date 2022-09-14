School districts attribute low performance scores to COVID-19

The three school district superintendents in Catawba County say COVID-19 was a significant contributor to lower performances grades and proficiency rates for the 2021-2022 school year.

Catawba County Schools Superintendent Matt Stover and Hickory Public Schools Superintendent Bryan Taylor said absences were high for both staff members and students throughout the pandemic.

Stover said several Catawba County Schools students missed up to 30 days. COVID-19 guidelines had students and staff in quarantine for 10 days at a time if they or a family member tested positive for the virus. Stover said district administrators stepped in as substitute teachers in some cases.

“When you have me as a substitute teacher in an elementary school, that’s a problem,” Stover said. “Because I have no elementary training to teach kids. We had adults that were coming into classrooms who are great people, great substitutes, but they don’t have the effectiveness of a teacher who’s got that certification.”

Stover said he is hopeful for the next school year and that as absences lessen, especially in certified teaching staff, the performance grades for each school will improve. He said the lower scores made some staff disheartened because the scores did not reflect the effort put into teaching students and trying to rebound from learning loss due to the pandemic shut down.

Discovery and Challenger high schools were the only schools in Catawba County to receive an A for performance. Six schools received a B and 12 schools received a D. None of the schools in the county received an F. Alternative schools Catawba Rosenwald Education Center and Conover School were not graded, according to data released by the N.C. Department of Public Instruction.

The state calculates school performance scores primarily on end-of-grade and end-of-course exam results. To receive an A, a school scored between 85 and 100. A school with a D scored between 40 and 54, according to the performance report.

“In my opinion, the current accountability model being used in North Carolina does not represent an accurate picture of what is actually taking place in our classrooms and how our students are performing,” Taylor said via email. “The current accountability model weighs test scores at 80% while student growth only accounts for 20%. When you consider all the issues related to COVID, no one should be surprised school grades have dropped.”

Each of the three superintendents said they felt the formula for grading schools does not accurately represent student work or classroom performance. Stover likened the formula to judging students and schools based on a snapshot from one day, rather than painting a portrait of the entire year.

“I have walked the hallways of schools with letter grades of A to D and I can vouch for the fact that staff are working extremely hard to close the learning gaps of their students,” Newton-Conover City Schools Superintendent Aron Gabriel said via email. “And our students are embracing difficult state learning standards that may not always be developmentally appropriate for them individually.”

Despite the lower school performance grades, Catawba County Schools and Newton-Conover City Schools outperformed the state average on proficiency rates. The proficiency rates are based on the percentage of students in each district who scored at or above grade level on end-of-grade and end-of-course tests.

The state proficiency rate for the 2021-2022 school year was 51.4%. In Catawba County Schools, 56.1% of students reached at least grade level proficiency. Newton-Conover City Schools had 52.2% of students achieve grade level proficiency.

Hickory Public Schools had 50.2% of students reach proficiency, which was below the state average. Hickory Public Schools was the only district where all schools met or exceeded anticipated academic growth for students. The system's schools hit those marks for the first time in eight years, Taylor said.

Gabriel said parents who are concerned about their child’s academic progress should keep track by reaching out to teachers, asking how they can be involved in their child’s education and asking how they can assist their child’s school.

Before the school performance grades were released, the districts were implementing strategies to help improve their students’ education and make up for learning loss due to the pandemic.

Catawba County Schools had a jumpstart program to help students in kindergarten, seventh and ninth grades transition into new school settings. Stover said the district is learning new strategies for how to fill gaps, while continuing forward with grade-level curriculum.

“Time hasn’t changed. We don’t have any more time,” Stover said. “If you oversaturate students and oversaturate staff, then their output is less. It might be fine for the first couple of months, but people are worn out.”

Newton-Conover City Schools has been using a multi-tiered system of support to help identify and intervene with students who have academic, social and emotional issues, Gabriel said. This approach allows the district to meet the needs of each student. The multi-tiered system is geared towards individual student improvement, which in turn, contributes to school improvement, Gabriel said.

Taylor said Hickory Public Schools has been taking multiple steps to improve student performance, starting with a comprehensive needs assessment conducted by the N.C. Department of Public Instruction. The district is currently reviewing the results of the assessment.

Each school in the Hickory system took part in a two-day assessment where a team visited classrooms, met with administrators, teachers, families, students and other staff members. The team also met with administrators, school board members and a focus group of principals during a two-day assessment of the district. The data collected from these visits will help determine what issues are district-wide and what issues are isolated to a particular school.

Other strategies Taylor mentioned are utilizing math specialists in grades six through 12, implementing a district-wide reading program for kindergarten through fifth-graders and a new classroom walk-through process to monitor instruction and provide support to teachers.