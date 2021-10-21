School boards to review mask policies on Monday

Masks will be on the agenda for the boards of education overseeing Catawba County Schools and Hickory Public Schools on Monday, according to the meeting agendas.

The Hickory Public Schools Board of Education will meet at 6:30 p.m. in the Northview Middle School auditorium.

Catawba County Schools Board of Education will meet at 5:30 p.m. in the boardroom at the Catawba County Schools Administrative Services building. The board will also have a work session from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Both meetings are open to the public and face coverings are required for attendees, according to a news release from Catawba County Schools.

There will be a time for public comment at both meetings, according to the meeting agendas.

Both districts currently require all students, faculty and visitors to wear a mask while indoors on school property. Each board is required by the state to vote on face-covering policies at least once a month.

Before the Hickory Public Schools board will vote on the face-covering policy, current COVID-19 data will be presented by Hickory Public Schools Director of Student Services Angela Simmons.

Data regarding student performance and testing scores over the last three school years will also be reviewed at the Hickory Public Schools' meeting.

