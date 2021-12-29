School boards debated masks, quarantines amid the pandemic

Amid a year of quarantines and COVID-19 clusters, the topic of masks has dominated the meetings of Catawba County’s three public school systems since August. The topic has led to split votes among boards and parent protests.
At the start of the current school year in August, Hickory Public Schools was the only district that required masks indoors for faculty, students and visitors. Catawba County Schools and Newton-Conover City Schools soon followed suit, after quarantine numbers soared. As 2021 draws to a close, Hickory Public Schools will be the only public school system in the county to require masks when students return from Christmas break.
Here’s a look at how the mask debate played out:
Hickory Public Schools
Each school board has been required by the state to revisit their masking policy at least once a month. Hickory Public Schools voted unanimously each month to continue requiring masks.
Catawba County Schools
The Board of Education for Catawba County Schools met on Aug. 23 to review the optional mask policy set in place on July 26. Around 140 people attended. Sixty-six people chose to address the board, 34 were in favor of mandatory masks, the remainder wanted masks to remain optional. Masks remained optional after a 4-3 vote. Board members Jeff Taylor, Becky Brittain and Board Chair Leslie Barnette voted in favor of mandatory masks; Glenn Fulbright, Ronn Abernathy, Donna Lutz-Carpenter and Annette Richards voted in favor of optional masks.
On Aug. 31, Catawba County Schools called an emergency board meeting. A 5-2 vote reversed the optional mask decision. Richards and Abernathy voted against mandatory masks. At the time, around 10% of the 15,701 students enrolled were in quarantine. There were 126 positive COVID-19 cases in the students and 23 positive cases in the staff members; five staff members and one student were in the hospital.
The debate about masks did not subside. In September, angry parents protested the decision to require masks in schools. The protest came at a board of education meeting. The conflict was apparent among board members, as well. Catawba County Schools failed to reach a consensus on masks two meetings in a row. On Oct. 25, Abernathy, Richards and Lutz-Carpenter voted in favor of optional masks; Barnette, Fulbright and Taylor voted for masks to remain mandatory. On Nov. 8, Lutz-Carpenter, Abernathy and Fulbright voted in favor of optional masks; Barnette, Brittain and Taylor voted in favor of mandatory masks. Brittain was absent in October and Richards was absent in November which led to the consecutive tie votes among the seven-member board.
On Dec. 6, Catawba County Schools voted 5-2 for masks to be optional indoors immediately. Taylor and Barnette voted against optional masks.
Newton-Conover City Schools
Newton-Conover City Schools Board of Education reversed the optional masks decision at a special called meeting on Sept. 3. The vote was unanimous to move to a mandatory mask policy. Five people addressed the board; four were in favor of mandatory masks. That morning, 269 of the 2,810 students and 17 of the 392 staff members in the district were in quarantine or isolation; the week before only 54 students and five staff members were in quarantine or isolation.
On Nov. 15, Newton-Conover City Schools approved an optional masks policy that will go into effect on Jan. 3.