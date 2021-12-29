School boards debated masks, quarantines amid the pandemic

On Aug. 31, Catawba County Schools called an emergency board meeting. A 5-2 vote reversed the optional mask decision. Richards and Abernathy voted against mandatory masks. At the time, around 10% of the 15,701 students enrolled were in quarantine. There were 126 positive COVID-19 cases in the students and 23 positive cases in the staff members; five staff members and one student were in the hospital.

The debate about masks did not subside. In September, angry parents protested the decision to require masks in schools. The protest came at a board of education meeting. The conflict was apparent among board members, as well. Catawba County Schools failed to reach a consensus on masks two meetings in a row. On Oct. 25, Abernathy, Richards and Lutz-Carpenter voted in favor of optional masks; Barnette, Fulbright and Taylor voted for masks to remain mandatory. On Nov. 8, Lutz-Carpenter, Abernathy and Fulbright voted in favor of optional masks; Barnette, Brittain and Taylor voted in favor of mandatory masks. Brittain was absent in October and Richards was absent in November which led to the consecutive tie votes among the seven-member board.