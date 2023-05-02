Tennis courts will be built on the campus of the to-be-renovated Newton-Conover High School, the school board voted Monday.

The deciding factor was the $1 million extra it would have cost to construct the courts at the school system's property on N. Ashe Avenue in Newton. The decision was debated at two board meetings, but the final vote was unanimous.

The steep price difference is because there would have to be significant storm water runoff mitigation during construction on the N. Ashe Avenue lot, said Chairman Tim Hayes.

“We’ve had the conversation several times weighing out the pros and cons, and it really came down to a 50-50 split, (for) both locations,” Hayes said. Hayes added that the board knew they did not have a perfect location but could not justify spending an additional $1 million on the N. Ashe Avenue lot.

Board members Robbie Gonzales and Phil Heath both said they were originally leaning towards the N. Ashe Avenue option, but the price difference changed their minds.

Gonzales said his concern was that the on-campus location would be crowded because it will be beside the baseball and football fields. Heath said the board thought the courts would be built in time for the fall season if they chose the plot of land and that building on campus would remove parking spaces.

Construction updates

The board spent about an hour discussing flooring materials with Little Diversified Architectural Consulting designers Doug Broome and Carrie Estock. Broome and Estock shared 3D renderings of the plans for Newton-Conover High School’s gymnasium and education building and brought in flooring samples for the board.

The lower-level gym will feature standard wood floors with a clear protective finish, Estock said. The three-point lines on either side will be the same flooring, but with a stain to create a darker coloration, she said.

The words Newton and Conover will be in 5-foot-tall red lettering on either side of the court, Estock said, with Newton on the home side and Conover on the visitor side. The center of the gymnasium will feature the district’s red NC logo, and the Red Devils' trident logo will be placed within the three-point lines on either side.

On the first floor of the school, hallways leading into the gymnasium will feature gray floors broken up by three red prongs to allude to the Devils' trident logo, Estock said.

The lobby stairs will be covered in terrazzo tiles for longevity, while other staircases will be entirely concrete, Estock said. The concrete stairs will each be painted differently, Estock said, to make them easy landmarks. The proposed stair colors are red, black and gray.

Materials and design are still subject to change based on the board’s preferences as the project progresses.