A policy amendment regarding student participation in the Pledge of Allegiance was tabled for the second time at Monday’s school board meeting due to concern about the wording.

The current Catawba County Schools Board of Education policy has been in place since 2010, and the part in question reads: “(School) principals shall ensure that no student is compelled to salute the flag, recite the Pledge of Allegiance, stand to acknowledge the flag or stand to participate in the Pledge of Allegiance, or otherwise feel coerced to participate.”

Board attorney Crystal Davis said this is in line with and required by North Carolina General Statute. Use of the words “compelled” and “coerced” raised concerns with school board member Tim Settlemyre at the board’s meeting in March.

At Monday’s meeting, Davis returned with a revision that would add a line at the end of the paragraph akin to: “School officials may state the following before reciting the Pledge of Allegiance: ‘All students are invited and encouraged to stand and to participate in the recitation of the Pledge of Allegiance.’”

An optional line could be included at the end of the paragraph that reads: “The curriculum may encourage teachers to use the recitation of the Pledge of Allegiance as an opportunity to teach students about the history concerning coercion and the importance of the First Amendment to the Bill of Rights.”

Settlemyre opposed the optional sentence and said he would not vote on the policy amendment as it stood. Settlemyre added that he spoke to other school districts, and, “they didn’t have anything like this,” and asked Davis why a policy that has been in place for 13 years is being changed now. Davis said all policies are being reviewed and updated, and that the amendments to this policy would provide additional legal protection to the district.

Several military veterans stepped forward during the public comment portion of the meeting to question the policy. One was Settlemyre’s father, Rick Settlemyre, a Vietnam veteran who served in the U.S. Navy.

Rick Settlemyre, 73, said the policy is divisive and that the board should consider using less negative language than “compel” and “coerce,” such as “urge.” Rick said he thinks students would obey teachers, and if asked to stand for the Pledge of Allegiance, they would.

“I would like to let the school board know exactly how a veteran feels about (this),” Rick Settlemyre said. “It rips my heart out. It saddens me to the point of depression. I cannot watch the news anymore.”

Rick Settlemyre added that professional sports has also become too political.

Wayne Hadley, a U.S. Air Force veteran who served in Vietnam, said this policy is a waste of time and that telling children they are not required to sing the national anthem or stand and participate in the Pledge of Allegiance “should be a crime, and anybody on this (board) that votes for this (policy): shame on you.”

Ultimately, the board tabled the decision in a unanimous vote. Settlemyre made the motion and said that he wanted more information before making a final decision.

The policy amendment will be considered for a third time at the May 22 Board of Education meeting.