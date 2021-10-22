School board mask debate inspires election competition in Newton-Conover race

A vote to make masks optional in August led to competition for three school board seats in November.
The Newton-Conover City Schools Board of Education voted 5-1 in early August to make masks in schools optional.
School board chairman Robbie Gonzales voted for masks to be optional. He said in early August he felt students and teachers knew what they needed to do to protect themselves.
Board members Phil Heath and Tim Hayes also voted in favor of the mask-optional approach.
“I’m just thankful we finally have a say-so in it,” Heath said in August. “For the last year and a half it’s been dictated to us by executive orders from Raleigh. I’m thankful we can actually have a conversation about it.”
Approximately one month later, the board made masks in schools mandatory by a unanimous vote. The board made the vote after COVID-19 exposures kept rising within the district, causing students and staff to be quarantined at high rates.
Three school board challengers said that August vote led them to file for office. The three challengers are Tracie Dagenhart, Greg Cranford and Polly Pearson. Early voting is in progress. Election Day is Nov. 2.
Dagenhart is running against Gonzales for the Conover district position on the school board. Cranford and Pearson are running against Heath and Hayes for the two Newton seats available.
Dagenhart said she supports requiring masks in school and said she supports the idea of requiring all school staff to be vaccinated.
“Their optional mask policy led to a surge in COVID-19 cases in our schools. If the board's intentions were not to return to remote-only learning for students, a mandatory mask policy should have been implemented to prevent the spread of the virus,” Dagenhart said.
Dagenhart also said she believes that children younger than the age of 12 should be able to receive the vaccine before the district should consider returning to an optional mask policy.
Cranford, candidate for one of the two Newton District positions, said he would have supported the mask mandate from the very beginning.
“As long as the CDC recommends masks in schools, I will support a mask mandate for the Newton-Conover City Schools if elected to the school board,” Cranford said. “COVID cases are declining. This is great. Hopefully, we can go to school maskless soon. However, I don't think we are there yet. I feel masks in schools mandates have helped decrease the number of COVID cases.”
On Oct. 4, Catawba County Public Health Director Jennifer McCracken met with the Newton-Conover City Schools Board of Education to discuss COVID-19 data for the district. The board inquired about when it would be safe to go back to optional masking in schools.
“McCracken advised us to keep them, because there was still high community spread,” Heath said. “I don’t see how we can go back to optional until the state makes some changes. We had so many healthy students sitting at home and you can’t justify sending home kids that aren’t sick.”
Gonzales is hopeful that conditions are going in a favorable direction for masks to be optional again. The board will continue talking with public health officials and getting professional advice on how to approach COVID-19 protocols, he said.
“There's no talk, as of yet, about removing masks, but we're heading in the right direction, as far as our COVID numbers go for county. And for the state, I mean, the trend lines keep going down,” Gonzales said. “We will keep up to date and see what recommendations come out and, as we deem necessary, will continue to adopt common sense policies towards COVID.”
All of the candidates agreed that listening to health care professionals is important in the decision-making process.
Gonzales said it is also important to listen to staff members, family members and students within the district. He always wants to do everything he can to make everyone happy, but with the COVID-19 pandemic, it was impossible to do. He said he continues to try to do what is in the best interest of everyone in the school district.
Dagenhart said she thinks the board should have listened more to what health officials recommended.
“Past decisions made by the board will absolutely affect my decisions on future challenges. I believe the board's lack of consideration and respect for the COVID-19 protocols issued by health officials are unacceptable,” Dagenhart said. “I trust the health care professionals who have experience and knowledge regarding public health and will always use their guidance when making my decisions.”
Heath said he has been thinking a lot about how he can learn from the board's decisions pertaining to COVID-19 over the past year.
“You have to be open to admitting when you are wrong and correct yourself,” Heath said. “I think we have done well with that as a board.”
Board member Hayes and Newton candidate Pearson were unavailable for comment.