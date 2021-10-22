School board mask debate inspires election competition in Newton-Conover race

“McCracken advised us to keep them, because there was still high community spread,” Heath said. “I don’t see how we can go back to optional until the state makes some changes. We had so many healthy students sitting at home and you can’t justify sending home kids that aren’t sick.”

Gonzales is hopeful that conditions are going in a favorable direction for masks to be optional again. The board will continue talking with public health officials and getting professional advice on how to approach COVID-19 protocols, he said.

“There's no talk, as of yet, about removing masks, but we're heading in the right direction, as far as our COVID numbers go for county. And for the state, I mean, the trend lines keep going down,” Gonzales said. “We will keep up to date and see what recommendations come out and, as we deem necessary, will continue to adopt common sense policies towards COVID.”

All of the candidates agreed that listening to health care professionals is important in the decision-making process.