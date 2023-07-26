The policy outlining book challenge procedures for the Catawba County Schools district continues to be debated and slowly reconstructed. Three changes were voted on at the board of education meeting on Monday, but the amended policy is not yet finalized.

After nearly an hour of debate and a flurry of motions to reach a majority consensus, the board voted to limit who can issue challenges to parents and guardians of students enrolled in the district, shift Assistant Superintendent of Curriculum and Instruction Lee Miller’s role in the district reading committee to a tie-breaker and change the policy so that challenged material cannot be challenged again for four years.

Board Attorney Crystal Davis will take the board’s majority opinions and rewrite the policy again. Davis will present a revised version of the policy at the Aug. 28 regular meeting.

What do the amendments mean?

Davis wrote in the document presented that anyone residing in Catawba County could challenge material. This was due to a miscommunication between Davis and board member Tim Settlemyre, who wanted the scope narrowed rather than broadened. The board voted 5-2 to limit challenges to parents and guardians of students enrolled in the district. The two dissenting votes were cast by board members Michelle Teague and Don Sigmon.

The district reading committee consists of 12 people. Several board members were concerned that a decision could result in a tie. After some discussion, the board agreed to shift Assistant Superintendent Miller’s role in the committee to that of a non-voting member who would only vote to break a tie.

In the original policy, material could be challenged again after one year. Davis recommended changing it to four years to avoid a vicious cycle since completing the challenge process could take up to one year depending on how many appeals are made. The board voted 5-2 to change it to four years. Teague and Sigmon dissented.

Teague stands her ground

In the midst of the motion-making fray were failed motions to remove challenged material from media centers while it is under review and allow district staff and board members to challenge material. Both were made by Teague, who was elected to the board in November 2022.

Prior to election, Teague challenged more than 20 books in the district as a concerned grandparent. Teague’s mass challenge kicked off the ongoing conversation.

Teague said she would like challenged material removed from media centers until the district committee or the board makes a decision. She said the same at previous meetings.

“The removal of the book from the shelf is a de facto decision,” said board member Jeff Taylor. “You have ruled that it is not appropriate to be on the shelf … without due process.”

Davis added that in her legal opinion, “it would run afoul of the Constitution to remove (material) before a decision is made.”

Teague said other school districts remove challenged material while it is under review. Chairman Ronn Abernathy, board member Leslie Barnette and Davis asked which districts Teague referred to and said they knew of none with that policy. Teague refused to name the districts publicly and said she did not wish to draw attention to them.

At the July 7 meeting, Teague said something similar. Barnette asked then for Teague to send an email naming the districts. Barnette said Monday that she never received an email from Teague. Teague apologized and said she forgot.

Teague also restated that she disapproves of a student being on the reading committee.

“I feel like this is an adult decision, not a decision for students to make,” Teague said, adding that she welcomes student input on other issues.

Several board members said that a student on the reading committee must be a senior and must have parental permission. Parents will be told the title of the book and why it has been challenged, said Miller and Davis.

Taylor said students are the ultimate stakeholders and that he does not feel it is right to leave them out of the process.

Teague also said on Monday that she wanted district staff and board members to be able to challenge material. She said if she finds objectionable material in the future, she wants the option to challenge it.

Barnette said a board member challenging material would automatically recuse the board member from voting on the issue.

“You can do it, but then you’re the litigant,” Taylor said. “So, essentially, you can’t be part of the decision-making process if you make the challenge.”

Teague’s motion to allow district staff and board members to challenge material failed 1-6. Teague was the only one in favor of the motion.

How often are challenged books checked out?

Kevin Sparks, a frequent speaker during public comments and member of the Freedom Readers, said during the public hearing that challenged book “Lolita” by Vladimir Nabokov has only been checked out about once per year since it was added to the district’s media centers.