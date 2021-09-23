 Skip to main content
School board holds emergency meeting, replaces principal at South Caldwell
School board holds emergency meeting, replaces principal at South Caldwell

Rob Bliss returns as principal of South Caldwell High School on Monday.

The Caldwell County Schools Board of Education called an emergency meeting Thursday morning to approve Rob Bliss as the new principal of South Caldwell High School. Bliss will replace Phillip Little on Monday. Bliss in on an administrative contract until June 30, 2024, according to a news release from Caldwell County Schools.

“Phillip Little will take on another position in the school system,” Superintendent Don Phipps said in the release. “We want to thank him for his work and his continued service.”

Little had been principal of South Caldwell since July 1, 2020. Before that, he was principal at Avery County High School. The district will announce his redefined position at a later time, according to the release.

Bliss came out of retirement to serve as interim principal October 2019 to June 30, 2020. During his career, he has been an assistant principal, coach, teacher and the principal of Maiden High School for five years, according to the release.

