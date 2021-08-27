School board filing period is halfway over; only one Hickory incumbent has filed so far

Less than a week remains in the filing period for the Hickory and Newton-Conover school boards, and some competitive races are shaping up for seats on both boards.

Phyllis Michaux and Amanda McGuire — both non-incumbents — have filed to run in the race for the Ward 1 seat on the Hickory Public Schools Board of Education.

Of the four seats up for election on the Hickory school board, Sarah Temple, who represents Ward 2, was the only incumbent to have filed by 2 p.m. Friday.

Keyhisa Hannah is running for the Ward 5 seat.

Ward 1 board member Beth Meadlock, Ward 3 board member Ittiely Carson and Ward 5 member James Brinkley are also eligible for re-election, but have not filed.

Three seats are up for election on the Newton-Conover City Schools Board of Education. Non-incumbent Tracie Dagenhart has filed to run against Robbie Gonzales for the Conover district seat on the board up for election this year.

Tim Hayes and Phil Heath, incumbents from the Newton district, both filed for re-election. Two seats are up for election in the Newton district.

Candidates for school board must reside in the specific districts they run to represent. School board filing will conclude Sept. 3.

Kevin Griffin is the City of Hickory reporter at the Hickory Daily Record.

