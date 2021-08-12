 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
School board election filing opens Friday; seats in Hickory, Newton-Conover up for election
0 Comments

School board election filing opens Friday; seats in Hickory, Newton-Conover up for election

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Filing for seats on the Hickory and Newton-Conover school boards will open at noon Friday.

In Hickory, the open seats this year are the Ward 1 seat held by Beth Meadlock, the Ward 2 seat held by Sarah Temple, the Ward 3 seat held by Ittiely Carson and the Ward 4 seat held by James Brinkling.

On the Newton-Conover board, the Newton district seats held by Tim Hayes and Phillip Heath and the Conover seat held by Robbie Gonzales will be on the ballot this year.

The filing period ends at noon Sept. 3. The general election will be held Nov. 2.

Kevin Griffin is the city of Hickory reporter at the Hickory Daily Record.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Booker sees GOP police defund measure as gift

Want to see more like this?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert