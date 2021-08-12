School board election filing opens Friday; seats in Hickory, Newton-Conover up for election

Filing for seats on the Hickory and Newton-Conover school boards will open at noon Friday.

In Hickory, the open seats this year are the Ward 1 seat held by Beth Meadlock, the Ward 2 seat held by Sarah Temple, the Ward 3 seat held by Ittiely Carson and the Ward 4 seat held by James Brinkling.

On the Newton-Conover board, the Newton district seats held by Tim Hayes and Phillip Heath and the Conover seat held by Robbie Gonzales will be on the ballot this year.

The filing period ends at noon Sept. 3. The general election will be held Nov. 2.

Kevin Griffin is the city of Hickory reporter at the Hickory Daily Record.

