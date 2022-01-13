 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
School board calls emergency meeting for Friday; mask vote expected
CATAWBA COUNTY SCHOOLS

An emergency meeting to vote on masks has been called for Catawba County Schools Board of Education. The meeting will be held Friday at 5:30 p.m.

The meeting will take place in the board room of the Catawba County Schools Administrative building located at 2285 N Anderson Ave. Newton, N.C. 28658, a news release from Catawba County Schools said.

Members of the public are invited to attend the meeting, but are asked to not attend if they are experiencing COVID-19 symptoms. If a board member needs to attend virtually, they will be televised at the meeting, the release said.

