School board approves changes to St. Stephens High renovations

Three changes were approved for the renovation plans at St. Stephens High School, including aluminum soffits to replace the old plaster soffits around parts of the school courtyard.

Two of the changes were for the first phase of the 10-phase process. At the end of the first phase, the district had $42,667 left of a $250,000 contingency budget for phase one, Catawba County Schools Assistant Superintendent of Operations Daniel Moore said.

The phase one improvements to St. Stephens High School include a 33,000-square-foot addition which includes spaces for career and technical education classes such as welding, automotive and health science classrooms and labs, Catawba County Schools Director of Marketing and Communications Kim Jordan said in an email.

The phase one improvements have been completed.

Four general purpose classrooms and a new administrative suite are also included with a new entrance containing a security vestibule with electronic access control. A traffic circle is also included to improve traffic flow, Jordan said.

In the courtyard of the school, 6-foot-wide plaster soffits hang over the walls of the older sections of the building. These soffits will be removed and replaced with aluminum soffits, Moore said. The aluminum soffits will cost $35,683. The change is to create a seamless transition between the old building and new construction, he said.

School board member Ronn Abernathy asked if the aluminum soffits would have ridges or be smooth like the plaster. Moore explained the aluminum soffits would be flat, interlocking panels with two rows of holes lining the edges.

“We want to see how this performs,” Moore said. “If we like it we may use it in other areas of the building where we have that blend from old to new.”

The other change to phase one is the deduction of $450 from the construction contract, since the district provided a Knox Box. A Knox Box holds keys for emergency responders and law enforcement to access the building in case of an emergency, Moore said.

The change to phase two included eliminating a canopy that was deemed unnecessary and using phenolic resin countertops instead of epoxy counter tops for science labs, Moore said. This change will save a little over $50,000.

Want to see more like this? Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.