Lenoir-Rhyne University student Alexis Taylor met the couple behind one of her scholarships on Wednesday at the university’s annual scholarship luncheon.

The luncheon is held every year as a way to bring students, donors, faculty and staff together, according to an LRU press release. The event acknowledges the generosity of donors and celebrates the academic success of the recipients.

Taylor, a senior psychology student, is a recipient of the Jennifer Myers Christy Memorial Scholarship, which was established by David and Elaine Myers to commemorate their late daughter.

Taylor said she comes from a single-parent home and that it has been difficult to pay for college. The scholarship has helped a lot, she said, and she expressed gratitude to the Myers.

“We’re just glad we could do it,” David said.

“I didn’t know I was going to get to meet them,” Taylor said. “I was very excited.”

The Myers were equally excited and said this is the first time they have met one of their scholarship recipients. Elaine said she would like to stay in touch with Taylor.

The Myers’ daughter, Jennifer, died of breast cancer in 2018, Elaine said. Jennifer was an educator who taught in Hickory and Gaston County. Elaine said her daughter was a passionate advocate of education.

David and Elaine are both LRU graduates, and the family is rooted in Hickory, Elaine said.