Scholarship honors Hickory Public Schools employee

Hickory High’s spring awards ceremony will be the first year, of many to come, that will honor a student with the Larry Conger Memorial Scholarship Award.

“I was excited to learn that the scholarship in Larry's name was approved," said Barbara Conger, Larry's wife. "He would be so proud that his name was being used to encourage the students who are interested in attending a trade school or entering the workforce."

“Larry always thought that the Lord had a sense of humor since He returned Larry full circle to the school where he had quit,” said Barbara. “Though Larry, at age 50, went back to get his General Education Development/Degree (GED), he always felt it was a privilege to explain to the students how important it was to get their education and share his own life experiences in how not having his high school diploma affected him."

Awarding the Larry Conger Memorial Scholarship is contingent upon certain criteria including enrollment in a community college or trade school. An essay will be required.