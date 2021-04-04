Scholarship honors Hickory Public Schools employee

HICKORY - Larry Conger, who served Hickory Public Schools as the maintenance supervisor at Hickory High for the past 17 years, passed away from COVID-19 on Feb. 4.
Larry Conger was well-known for his commitment to the school. He would regularly drive through poor road conditions to open school doors, clean the grounds for safety, and provide a roads report/weather update to all staff via social media.
He consistently shared a smile or song while encouraging students to stay in school. Larry always said, “If it’s broke, I’ll try to fix it!”
In memory and honor of that legacy, Hickory High School has established the Larry Conger Memorial Scholarship Award. This annual award, valued at $500, will be presented to one promising Hickory High senior.
The graduating senior will possess academic interest in a trade, commitment to serving others in school, community or at home, and carry a strong work ethic.
According to HHS Principal, Rebecca Tuttle, the Larry Conger Memorial Scholarship was an idea submitted by several departments within the high school.
“Collectively, we wanted to honor Larry, forever, for all that he did for the Hickory community. Larry was all about working with his hands, and placing service above himself,” said Tuttle. “We hope that the students who receive the annual scholarship will embody characteristics and traits like Larry—and the students will give to the community through their work and service in the trade world.”
Hickory High’s spring awards ceremony will be the first year, of many to come, that will honor a student with the Larry Conger Memorial Scholarship Award.
“I was excited to learn that the scholarship in Larry's name was approved," said Barbara Conger, Larry's wife. "He would be so proud that his name was being used to encourage the students who are interested in attending a trade school or entering the workforce."
“Larry always thought that the Lord had a sense of humor since He returned Larry full circle to the school where he had quit,” said Barbara. “Though Larry, at age 50, went back to get his General Education Development/Degree (GED), he always felt it was a privilege to explain to the students how important it was to get their education and share his own life experiences in how not having his high school diploma affected him."
Awarding the Larry Conger Memorial Scholarship is contingent upon certain criteria including enrollment in a community college or trade school. An essay will be required.
In collaboration with the HHS administrative team, the Conger family will review the essays and one student will be selected as the winner of the scholarship, annually. The winner will be announced during the Senior Awards Ceremony each year going forward, with the first winner of the Larry Conger Memorial Scholarship Essay announced on May 3.
“Thanks so much to the HPS Board of Education for approving this scholarship as well as the high school leadership," said Barbara Conger. "This scholarship provides Larry’s family with so much joy! I also want to thank everyone for supporting our family through Larry's illness and passing. I cannot say enough about the love we have felt from Hickory Public Schools."
To donate to the Larry Conger Memorial Scholarship, send checks to Hickory High School, 1234 3rd Street, NE, Hickory, NC 28601 (payable to Hickory High School) and write in the check memo line: Larry Conger Scholarship.