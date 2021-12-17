Santa Claus visits Oakwood Elementary students

Students’ faces lit up and little voices yelling “Santa Claus!” filled the classrooms of Oakwood Elementary as the man in red walked through the school Friday morning.

Students excitedly told Santa that there was only a week left before Christmas.

The children in Ronna Rawls' first-grade class leaped from their seats to greet Santa with a group hug when he walked through the classroom doors. Some of the kids eagerly asked if he had received their Christmas letters yet. Others told him what they wanted to see under their trees on Christmas morning.

Santa asked each class in the school if they had been naughty or nice, and all said they had been good all year. Snowflake, the elf that was sent to keep watch over Gina Sain’s second-grade classroom, hitched a ride back to the North Pole when Santa stopped by to visit the class.

