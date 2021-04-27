Roughly 24 applicants in the running for Hickory superintendent job

Around two dozen people have applied to be the next superintendent of Hickory Public Schools, and the school board will spend the next few weeks narrowing down that field.

The deadline to apply for the job was April 15.

The Hickory Public Schools Board of Education was set to review the applications Monday, in a closed session following the public portion of the meeting, Hickory Public Schools Communications Director Beverly Snowden said.

The board is set to meet again May 6 to select three or four finalists for the position. The interviews will then take place later in May and June.

“In terms of public input, the public was provided the opportunity to complete a survey and to speak at two different forums,” Snowden said. “All input from the survey and the forums will be considered by the board as the process continues.”

Materials such as candidate resumes and applications will not be disclosed, Snowden said.

The school board has said it intends to have a new superintendent in place by July 1, the day after outgoing Superintendent Robbie Adell will leave the position.

Adell announced in January he would be retiring after four decades working in public schools, a career which included nearly six years as the superintendent in Hickory.

Kevin Griffin is the City of Hickory reporter at the Hickory Daily Record.

