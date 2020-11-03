Richards, Abernathy, Taylor claim 3 Catawba County Schools seats

One incumbent and two newcomers joined the Catawba County Schools Board of Education.
Ronn Abernathy, an incumbent on the school board, Annette Young Richards and Jeff Taylor won Tuesday’s election for the three seats on the board. They faced four other candidates.
Richards, a first-time candidate, got the most votes, according to the results posted by the Catawba County Board of Elections Tuesday night. Richards had 27,804 votes, 19.3 percent.
Abernathy came in second with 26,152 votes, 18.2 percent.
Taylor got 21,114 votes, 14.7 percent.
The totals are uncertified and there may be more votes from absentee ballots counted in the next 12 days.
Richards, 54, who is self-employed with S&A Sports, said she was surprised by the election results, especially to come out on top of an incumbent candidate. She hopes to use her place on the board to be a voice for children. She wants to advocate for more flexibility in teaching styles and requirements. The goal is to help students who learn in different ways enjoy the best teaching possible, she said.
“With certain things, some kids can't get it but it doesn't mean they're not teachable,” she said. “They just need to learn differently.”
Support Local Journalism
She also wants to focus on getting children back in schools with in-person learning.
Richards hopes to use her voice on the board to question decisions and make sure everything is double-checked, she said.
“I’ve never been a person who just goes along with everything,” she said. “I will make them think twice about things.”
Abernathy, 67, a Chief Court Counselor with the North Carolina Department of Public Safety, said he is looking forward to a third term on the board to continue to work on and lead school projects and continue to lead the schools through the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We have a lot of unfinished business and a big part of what we’re dealing with now is the COVID-19 issue,” he said. “The main thing is getting our students back to school and our staff back to face-to-face and doing it safely.”
He wants to continue the school district’s effort to expand their virtual offerings and help grow internet accessibility in the county. He also wants to continue projects to renovate and improve schools.
Taylor, 59, who works at University Christian High School, said he thinks his 31 years with Catawba County Schools secured him a seat.
“I felt like I had a lot to offer to the young people and families of Catawba County,” he said. “So I feel honored to be selected and can't wait to get to work.”
Taylor said he is ready to face the challenge of leading schools during a pandemic.
Taylor beat out Michael Nash, who got 20,720 votes as of Tuesday night -- 14.4 percent. Tracy Myers got 20,080 votes, 14 percent. Michael Wyant got 15,221 votes, 10.6 percent. Gavin Joshua Gabriel got 12,120 votes, 8.4 percent.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!