Richards, Abernathy, Taylor claim 3 Catawba County Schools seats

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

She also wants to focus on getting children back in schools with in-person learning.

Richards hopes to use her voice on the board to question decisions and make sure everything is double-checked, she said.

“I’ve never been a person who just goes along with everything,” she said. “I will make them think twice about things.”

Abernathy, 67, a Chief Court Counselor with the North Carolina Department of Public Safety, said he is looking forward to a third term on the board to continue to work on and lead school projects and continue to lead the schools through the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We have a lot of unfinished business and a big part of what we’re dealing with now is the COVID-19 issue,” he said. “The main thing is getting our students back to school and our staff back to face-to-face and doing it safely.”

He wants to continue the school district’s effort to expand their virtual offerings and help grow internet accessibility in the county. He also wants to continue projects to renovate and improve schools.

Taylor, 59, who works at University Christian High School, said he thinks his 31 years with Catawba County Schools secured him a seat.