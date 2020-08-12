Returning to campus at LR? Keep your negative COVID-19 test handy

Anyone who tests positive for the coronavirus must quarantine according to state and national guidelines before coming on campus. If the student is quarantined while classes are going on, faculty is ready to help individual students move to online classes, Whitt said.

Students living on campus who are arriving by mass transit — including plane, train or bus — are subject to different rules. They will be tested 96 hours after they get to campus, and may be quarantined until the test results come back, the letter said.

Students with all online classes do not have to get tested unless they will be on campus for a lab or clinical or practicum classes.

Everyone is expected to be tested, but the university will work with people in specific situations, Whitt said.

Once tested, the university is encouraging students to limit their exposure to others.

Lenoir-Rhyne will have residential living at its normal capacity this year. But the university opted for staggered move-in days and times, according to the university’s website. Students will move on campus Aug. 18-21.