Retention bonus approved for Newton-Conover City Schools employees.
NEWTON-CONOVER CITY SCHOOLS

Newton-Conover City Schools Superintendent Aron Gabriel discusses the retention bonus for school employees.

 Sarah Johnson

A retention bonus was approved for Newton-Conover City Schools employees at Monday night’s board meeting.

All employees hired before March 1, 2021, will receive $1,000 and employees hired between March 1 and Sept. 1, 2021, will receive $500 at the end of November, if still employed. All employees hired before Dec. 31, 2021 who are still employed on Aug. 31, 2022 will receive $1,000 in September of 2022.

Board member Phil Heath suggested the amount and payouts for the bonuses. The board voted unanimously for Heath’s motion, after close to an hour of discussion. Superintendent Aron Gabriel presented options for bonuses.

"One key factor as we talk through is this is all part of the bigger plan that we have for promoting retention," Gabriel said. 

Newton-Conover City Schools board member Phil Heath discusses the retention bonus for employees. 

 Sarah Johnson
