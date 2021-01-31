Report: Significant gaps exist between racial, ethnic groups in Hickory

At the high school level in the Hickory Public Schools system, Hispanic students also underperformed the state number with 33.9 percent in Hickory at or above grade level opposed to 42.8 percent in the state.

The performance of white students in the Hickory system (62.6 percent at or above grade level) was about 2 percent less than for white students in the state overall.

In contrast, students at the high school level in the Catawba County Schools system were at or above the state numbers for all racial and ethnic groups that year.

Though not included in the report itself, a presentation made to the Hickory City Council earlier this month included data on graduation rates that also highlighted the disparities.

Statewide, 85.2 percent of Black 12th-graders graduated at the end of the 2019-20 school year. Both Hickory High (77.6 percent) and St. Stephens High (81.3 percent) had lower Black graduation rates.

Both high schools matched or nearly matched the 95 percent graduation rate for Asian American students.

Hickory High’s nearly 93 percent Hispanic graduation rate was more than 11 percent higher than the state number. The Hispanic graduation rate at St. Stephens was 80.4 percent, slightly less than the rate for the state.