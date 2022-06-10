Report: Catawba County students fell behind in pandemic, 8th graders, females, math students hardest hit

A report on the impact of COVID-19 on learning revealed that eighth-grade students in Catawba County Schools were among the most highly impacted by the pandemic.

A N.C. Department of Public Instruction report compared student achievement in the 2018-19 school year, before the pandemic, and the 2020-21 school year, when students were only in school a select number of days per week and online the rest of the week.

The report showed students who were in eighth grade in 2020-21 were highly impacted by the pandemic and fell behind in achievement, Catawba County Schools Assistant Superintendent of Curriculum and Instruction DeAnna Finger said at the Catawba County Schools Board of Education meeting this week.

Female students and students who fell just below the proficient learning levels also were affected. Data showed fifth graders were particularly challenged by math during the pandemic. As a category, math skills also took a hit.

The report showed student achievement fell in almost all areas, Finger said. Some areas were less impacted, such as reading, English 2, exceptional children and English as a second language students, Finger said.

Finger suspected EC and ESL students may have been less affected because they attended school in person for four days a week, rather than two like most other students.

Finger said eighth-grade students may have been most impacted because the pandemic hit during formative years, when students are typically learning to deal with more school work.

“There is a huge impact from missing a lot of that time and the difference in rigor at that time,” Finger said. “It’s a time when they need to collaborate and learn from their peers.”

The impact on math could be because of the way math curriculum stacks up year to year, often relying on skills learned years before, she said.

Female students may have been more impacted because of learning styles, Finger said.

“Research will show you females learn best in a classroom with their peers, collaborating,” Finger said. “Males, not so much.”

To remedy some of the impact, the school system is considering more math tutoring for grades four through eight, increasing science and math options for girls in school, asking 10th-grade teachers to intentionally help students who were in eighth grade in 2020 catch up, and increasing small group work with students falling behind in achievement.

Schools leaders will be pulling more data from the report, Finger said. She plans to put together more comprehensive plans for addressing the deficiencies.

