Remote-learning plans on school agenda

Catawba County Schools called a special meeting for Monday to approve remote learning plans.

School leaders noted that there has not been a final decision on whether students will return to school in August or continue learning from home. Catawba County Schools is making plans for remote learning as required by the NC Department of Public Instruction, according to DeAnna Finger, assistant superintendent of curriculum and instruction.

The requirement for their plan was to cover long-term remote instruction.

The plan has multiple required elements including stakeholder feedback, instructional design, technology access, equitable instruction, available resources, professional development, clear expectations for stakeholders and community partnerships.

The school board will also discuss and vote to approve personnel recommendations during the meeting.

The meeting will be held at the school district’s boardroom located at 2285 N. Anderson Ave. in Newton.