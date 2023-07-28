Clarence B. Jones helped write Martin Luther King’s “I Have a Dream” speech and spoke with Malcolm X the day before his assassination.

Jones recounts these and other stories from his life in his upcoming memoir, “Last of the Lions: An African American Journey in Memoir,” co-authored with Stuart Connelly.

When the book is released on Tuesday, it will not be through Penguin Random House, HarperCollins or any other major publisher. Instead, it will be Redhawk, the publishing arm of Catawba Valley Community College, that will be bringing Jones’ story to the world.

Though he had worked with major publishers on his two previous volumes, he did not get much traction with the larger publishing houses when he was shopping his memoir.

Jones, who lives in California, said in a phone interview he learned about Redhawk through a friend who had a family member from the Hickory area. Jones, 92, said he felt a sense of urgency about sharing his story.

“My lifetime clock was ticking and so I figured I’m negotiating against my own actuarial tables, and if I want to see this book published — because I believe it is an important story, it should be told — it should be published while I am able to speak and articulate about it,” Jones said.

Redhawk Executive Director Richard Eller said the book is an example of how previous historical work can lead to big opportunities.

He said the woman who informed Jones about Redhawk was the daughter of one of the Untouchables, a member of the undefeated 1964 Ridgeview High School football team. The Hickory team was the subject of a previous book from Redhawk.

Eller referred to the publication of Jones’ memoir as a groundbreaking effort, saying the book “adds facts to the civil rights era that we didn’t know about.”

Redhawk Editor-in-Chief Robert Canipe said the book provides insight into the high level of strategy behind the movement.

“We get to see a civil rights movement that is very, very planned and, basically, they knew what they were doing, what they had to do, what they had to not do, and we see that this thing is not just stuff off the cuff made up as you go along,” Canipe said. “It’s very carefully planned and they’re very, very smart about it.”

Eller noted this is the first book they have published that has a blurb from a former president — Barack Obama — on the cover. The book’s back cover features praise for Jones from NBA star Steph Curry and documentary filmmaker Ken Burns, among others.

The book provides the full scope of Jones’ life, but the heart of the memoir is his work during the civil rights movement and his involvement with King.

Jones was working as an entertainment industry attorney when he first encountered King.

He was initially skeptical. Jones refers to King at one point in the book as “a headline-grabbing preacher.” He would come to see King as a “once-in-a lifetime (or, more likely, a once-in-a-millennium) figure.”

Jones would become a key adviser to King, smuggling him supplies to aid in the writing of King's famous letter from a Birmingham jail and taking part in the planning for the 1963 March on Washington.

Jones was at his New York office in 1968 when he received a call from King. Jones brushed it off. He knew King was calling to confirm that Jones would be in Memphis at the appointed time, so Jones told his secretary to tell King he would be there.

Fifty-five years after King’s murder, Jones still breaks down crying when he thinks about that moment.

“You know, I just, I didn’t take his call, so I never got a chance to talk to him,” Jones said. “I keep thinking about, ‘What the hell was I doing that was so important?’”

Jones said King would often make light of the danger of assassination. He recalled a conversation with King and Andrew Young, who would go on to be mayor of Atlanta, in which King said none of them would live to be 50 years old.

“We said: ‘Why do you say that?’ He said: ‘Because we’re engaged in a dangerous business,’” Jones said. “‘One or more of us are going to be killed before we reach the age of 50,’ but he said it so matter-of-factly, you know?”

King would go on to describe the elaborate sermons he would give for Young and Jones at their funerals.

“He released the tension, you know?,” Jones said. “If you had to deal with the reality of death, rather than internalize, you get rid of it by talking about it. And he’d be humorous about it.”

Just as the specter of death hung over the leaders in the movement for Black civil rights, so did the threat of surveillance. Jones said the years of being subjected to wiretapping by J. Edgar Hoover’s FBI has had a lifelong impact.

“I admit that I am scarred,” Jones said. “I have scars so deep from the experience of the civil rights movement that I believe that fundamentally that we live in a surveillance state.”

Jones said he feels good about his collaboration with Redhawk on the book.

“I feel vindicated,” Jones said. “I feel that I made a wise choice in putting the telling of Martin King’s legacy in this book publishing company.”

He joked, “I say they must be drinking some good water in North Carolina. Wherever the (publisher) is located, I need to come down and drink some of that water.”