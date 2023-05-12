A line wound through the Tarlton Complex and out the door on Friday morning as Catawba Valley Community College graduates waited with their loved ones to receive their diplomas.

The college held two commencement ceremonies this year. The first was from 9-11 a.m., and the second was from 1-2 p.m. Public information officer Cody Dalton said students signed up for time slots for each ceremony.

Five hundred and fifteen students signed up for the commencement, Dalton said. This year, 674 received degrees and 49 students received diplomas, according to the commencement program. Nineteen students received adult basic education credentials and 74 received adult secondary credentials, according to the program.

Around 20 businesses and employers set up recruitment booths outside the Tarlton Complex in a small section of parking lot.

Brittany Reed, 22, graduated with adult basic education credentials and intends to return for more classes, she said.

The adult basic education academy is a program for students with intellectual and development disabilities, said program coordinator Vickie Vinson.

“My long-term goal is to get a job,” Reed said. “I want to work in a restaurant.”

Brittany’s grandfather, Lonnie Reed, was proud of her accomplishments.

“It’s been very good for her,” Lonnie said. “It’s experience she desperately needed, and she gets out of bed in the morning excited to go.”

Cayla Covalinski earned an associate in arts and is transferring to NorthWest Arkansas Community College to major in computer science. Covalinski said she wants to pursue game development or software development.

“I’m very glad (to graduate), I’m ready to be done,” Covalinski said with a laugh. “I’m ready for a new start."

John Moore earned an associate in arts and is transferring to Elizabeth City State University to study aviation. Moore’s interest in the field is because his father is a pilot, he said.

“Double thumbs up,” Moore said of graduating. “That’s my quote.”

