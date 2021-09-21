Rapid testing offered to students, faculty in Newton-Conover City Schools

Newton-Conover City Schools staffers are now trained to administer COVID-19 rapid tests to students, faculty and staff. These tests will be available for students, faculty and staff and will be administered outdoors, according to information shared at the Newton-Conover City Schools Board of Education meeting on Monday.
Assistant Superintendent Beth Penley is one of the staff members trained to administer COVID-19 rapid tests in an effort to help students and faculty who struggle to find a place to get tested. The sooner students, faculty and staff can get tested, the sooner they may be able to return from quarantine, if the test is negative. The district also had two nursing assistants start on Monday, one at the high school and one at the middle school, according to Penley.
“The isolation period for people with COVID-19 is 10 days if, at the end of the 10-day period, the person has not had a fever for 24 hours and other symptoms (if experienced) are improving. Schools are required to exclude students, teachers and staff that meet the criteria to isolate,” according to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services report handed out at the meeting.
High school project options presented
At the meeting, the architectural firm Little Diversified presented four different layouts for the Newton-Conover High School construction project. The layouts featured a multipurpose room, career and technical education rooms, a carpentry shop and spaces for the band and chorus. Each layout featured a new two-story educational building. After some discussion, the board decided they would like to see more options before voting.
Scholarship established
The Jacquelyn and Thomas Maté Scholarship Fund was approved at Monday’s meeting. Jacquelyn Maté plans to donate at least $1,000 in May of each year, until her death. After her death, the school will receive a portion of her estate. Each year, while Maté is alive, one student from Discovery High School will be selected in June to receive the $1,000 to go toward their tuition at the school of their choosing. After her death, the scholarship will increase to $5,000 a year. Newton-Conover City Schools will appoint members to a scholarship committee that will pick each recipient.
System contracts with firm for substitute teachers
Due to COVID-19, the school district has struggled to find substitutes to fill in for teachers that have been quarantined or isolated. The board approved a contract with ESS, a private company that helps school systems line up substitutes. This company will help contact substitutes, refer substitutes and recruit substitutes for the district.