Rapid testing offered to students, faculty in Newton-Conover City Schools

Newton-Conover City Schools staffers are now trained to administer COVID-19 rapid tests to students, faculty and staff. These tests will be available for students, faculty and staff and will be administered outdoors, according to information shared at the Newton-Conover City Schools Board of Education meeting on Monday.

Assistant Superintendent Beth Penley is one of the staff members trained to administer COVID-19 rapid tests in an effort to help students and faculty who struggle to find a place to get tested. The sooner students, faculty and staff can get tested, the sooner they may be able to return from quarantine, if the test is negative. The district also had two nursing assistants start on Monday, one at the high school and one at the middle school, according to Penley.

“The isolation period for people with COVID-19 is 10 days if, at the end of the 10-day period, the person has not had a fever for 24 hours and other symptoms (if experienced) are improving. Schools are required to exclude students, teachers and staff that meet the criteria to isolate,” according to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services report handed out at the meeting.

High school project options presented

