Purchase of 2 activity buses approved, Catawba County Schools

Catawba County Schools will be purchasing two activity buses at a cost of nearly $206,000.

The district school board approved a quote from White’s IC Bus for $102,958 per bus during a meeting on Monday.

The district owns 45 activity buses. Out of the 45 buses, 15 are more than 20 years old, with a few being nearly 30 years old, Catawba County Schools Director of Transportation Ashley Martin said via email.

“As parts break or need to be replaced,” Martin said. “It is increasingly difficult to find replacement parts or after-market parts to keep the buses running safely and have the ability to pass a 30-day inspection.”

Catawba County Schools has not purchased new activity buses in several years. Martin said the state pays to replace yellow school buses that are 20 years or older or reach 250,000 miles. Districts are responsible for replacing and purchasing activity buses.

Catawba County Schools uses capital outlay funds approved by the county to purchase activity buses, Director of Marketing and Communications Kim Jordan said.

Martin said all of the district’s activity buses are running for now, but neighboring districts are not as fortunate. Hickory Public Schools has two inoperable activity buses and Newton-Conover City Schools has one inoperable activity bus due to a parts shortage.

“To keep our activity bus fleet operating and available for school use, we need to add at least four new activity buses to replace our aging and more difficult to maintain vehicles,” Martin said.