Plans for an estimated $54 million renovation of Newton-Conover High School will be presented to the public next month, said Superintendent Aron Gabriel at the Newton-Conover City Schools Board of Education meeting on Monday.

He added that the school board and the architects from Little Diversified Architectural Consulting are still ironing out some differences.

Chairman Tim Hayes said one of his concerns at the start was renovating the gymnasium concession stand so that it can better accommodate the needs of students and staff, ranging from warm food to equipment storage.

The current concession stand is approximately 190 square feet, Gabriel said. The proposed concession stand will be 330 square feet.

Gabriel said when the board met with the architects last week, the board mentioned making the concession stand more usable. Gabriel said the architects responded that there would not be enough room for a fryer, a three-bay sink and a handwashing sink.

The architects said the additions would increase costs significantly but did not give a specific estimate, Gabriel said.

“There are several different options on what to do with that space, but to me it does not make sense to build a new facility and not have what we need in the concession area,” Hayes said. “Not just for basketball or volleyball, but for various other things that could be held in that space.”

Currently, students and staff in the gymnasium have to send someone to the football stadium to retrieve hot food, said board member Phillip Heath.

Vice chairman Mark Pennell said, “(The architects) work for us. Make sure they know that.”

Prior to that discussion, a member of Newton-Conover High School’s class of 1977 spoke during the public forum.

Greg Cranford congratulated the board on the renovation project coming to fruition and made one simple request: that two memorial benches at the school remain intact. One of the benches is a memorial to classmate Steve Cook, who died in a hunting accident during Christmas break in 1976.

“I don’t think this will be controversial,” Cranford said. “The last plans I saw, I don’t think that the benches will be touched … but if they do have to be moved, I hope they’ll be put on a permanent place on campus.”