Projects costing more than $1.6 million approved for Catawba County Schools

Four school improvement projects and purchases totaling more than $1.6 million were approved, including changes to renovations at St. Stephens High School, by the Catawba County Schools Board of Education on Monday.

Two changes due to renovations at St. Stephens High School increased the cost of the project. The first was the relocation of an old transformer for $12,566. The second was additional renovations to the new pre-K classroom for $39,611. The added costs will be covered by the $350,000 contingency plan for the renovation project.

In order to relocate the transformer, a section of retaining wall had to be removed. The transformer had to be placed farther away from the build than expected, due to water pipes located under the area. The electrical feeds to the transformer also had to be extended, adding to the cost, Catawba County Schools Assistant Superintendent of Operations Daniel Moore said.

The classroom will have a door that leads out to a playground for students. The classroom will need water and waste lines connecting to two sinks and a toilet. There was some demolition and reconstruction work involved, Moore said.