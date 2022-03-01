Projects costing more than $1.6 million approved for Catawba County Schools

Four school improvement projects and purchases totaling more than $1.6 million were approved, including changes to renovations at St. Stephens High School, by the Catawba County Schools Board of Education on Monday.
Two changes due to renovations at St. Stephens High School increased the cost of the project. The first was the relocation of an old transformer for $12,566. The second was additional renovations to the new pre-K classroom for $39,611. The added costs will be covered by the $350,000 contingency plan for the renovation project.
In order to relocate the transformer, a section of retaining wall had to be removed. The transformer had to be placed farther away from the build than expected, due to water pipes located under the area. The electrical feeds to the transformer also had to be extended, adding to the cost, Catawba County Schools Assistant Superintendent of Operations Daniel Moore said.
The classroom will have a door that leads out to a playground for students. The classroom will need water and waste lines connecting to two sinks and a toilet. There was some demolition and reconstruction work involved, Moore said.
“Unfortunately, we had problems under slab with water supply and waste water,” Moore said. “Had to do some demo work, put a couple of doors in and recreate some walls.”
The estimated cost of renovations of St. Stephens High School, including additional classrooms, a performing arts center and new competition gym, is around $20 million. The project is expected to be completed in 2023, Moore said.
Catawba County Schools Chief Technology Officer Marty Sharpe asked the board to approve a bid for the purchase of 760 classroom laser projectors, screens and mounting equipment. The board approved the lowest bid of three which was $1.3 million from technology company Connection.
The $57,756 purchase of eight heating, ventilating and air conditioning units for Clyde Campbell Elementary School was also approved at the meeting. The purchase will include having the units painted at the factory, Moore said.
The purchase of a new fire alarm system for Sherrills Ford Elementary for the price of $194,533 was also approved.